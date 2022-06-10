Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested after trying to crash her wedding

Britney Spears officially tied the knot on Thursday, but not before some shocking wedding drama.

The pop star's ex-husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested after he turned up at her Los Angeles home uninvited in an attempt to crash her wedding, TMZ reports. Alexander broadcast himself entering her home live on Instagram. "Where's Britney at?" he said. "...I'm here to crash the wedding."

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN deputies responded to a trespassing report, and Alexander reportedly ended up in a physical altercation with security officers on the scene. He was charged with trespassing, battery, and vandalism. Alexander, Spears' first husband, was reportedly already wanted on a felony theft warrant.

Spears and Alexander were married in 2004, though they had their marriage annulled just 55 hours later. "We were just looking at each other and said, 'Let's do something wild, crazy. Let's go get married, just for the hell of it,'" Alexander said at the time. Spears was also previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children.

After Alexander's interruption, Spears married Sam Asghari in a ceremony at her home, and Vogue published the first photos of her wedding dress on Friday.

"I am very ecstatic this day has come," Asghari's manager told People.

Spears' attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart, confirmed Alexander's arrest to CNN, adding, "Fortunately, Britney is safe. I'm livid by this security breach and am working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."