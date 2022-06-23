Nathan Fillion would work with embattled director Joss Whedon again 'in a second'

Nathan Fillion is standing by his man.

In an interview on the Inside of You podcast, the actor defended writer and director Joss Whedon, who has been accused of abusive behavior by multiple collaborators.

"That was not my experience with that man," Fillion, who worked with Whedon on numerous projects including Firefly, said.

In 2020, Justice League star Ray Fisher accused Whedon of "abusive," "unprofessional," and "completely unacceptable" conduct on the set of the film, and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has alleged he threatened her career. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter also alleges Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions" and fired her after claiming she was sabotaging the show when she became pregnant.

But Fillion said that in his experience, Whedon was "funny, self-deprecating," and "incredibly talented," if "a little haunted" and a "work in progress." Despite the allegations, Fillion said he "would work with Joss again in a second" and that if anyone were to continue a project like Firefly without Whedon's involvement, it would be "heartbreaking."

Whedon has mostly been lying low since the allegations emerged, though he spoke with New York magazine for a profile earlier this year, in which he controversially suggested Gadot misunderstood him because "English is not her first language." He also dismissed Fisher's allegations as false while insulting his acting abilities, telling the outlet, "We're talking about a malevolent force. We're talking about a bad actor in both senses."