Howard Stern says he'll 'probably have to run for president' after Roe ruling

The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade has Howard Stern eying a White House bid.

The shock jock revealed on his radio show this week he's considering running for president, largely so he can pack the Supreme Court after the constitutional right to abortion was eliminated last week.

"I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now," Stern said.

The radio host, who noted his wife told him she doesn't want to be first lady and joked his co-host Robin Quivers should fill that role instead, slammed the "kooks" on the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade, suggesting they had "openly lied" to Congress.

"This is Trump's legacy," Stern said. "Hope he's happy. Back alley abortions. ... He's deranged, these justices are deranged." Former President Donald Trump was a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show prior to his presidential run, but Stern was a vocal supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Though Stern might have sounded like he was joking about running for president, he later said he's "not f--king around" and is "really thinking about it." He told listeners his agenda as president would include abolishing the Electoral College and packing the Supreme Court with five more justices so they could "overturn all this bulls--t."

This isn't Stern's first time teasing a potential presidential run. Last year, he suggested he could run for president in 2024 should former President Donald Trump do so, declaring, "I'll be his a--."