Las Vegas Raiders become 1st NFL team to require fans show proof of vaccination

Looking to attend a Las Vegas Raiders home game? You'll need proof of COVID-19 vaccination first.

The Raiders have announced that fans will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend home games. This made the Raiders the first NFL team to implement a vaccine requirement for fans, USA Today notes.

According to the announcement, the Raiders will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on site at Allegiant Stadium, "permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask," while those who have been fully vaccinated can attend without wearing a mask.

The Raiders didn't immediately provide details on its policy for fans under 12, for whom no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved in the United States yet, NBC News notes. This was the latest COVID-19 vaccination requirement to be announced amid a spike in cases in the United States driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

"Health and safety has always been our number one priority," Raiders owner Mark Davis said. "After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season."

The Raiders' new vaccine policy will be implemented beginning with the team's first regular season home game on Sept. 13.