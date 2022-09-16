Who is going to win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize?

The winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Oct. 7 in Oslo. Since 1901, this honor has been awarded 102 times to 137 Nobel Prize laureates, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Jimmy Carter. Here's everything you need to know:

What is the Nobel Peace Prize?

In his will, the Swedish inventor, scientist, and philanthropist Alfred Nobel dictated that most of his wealth be used to establish "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind." One of those prizes needed to go to "the person who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses." Nobel died in 1896, and when his will was made public, his family opposed the establishment of the Nobel Prize. Because of this, the first prizes weren't awarded until 1901.

How does a person get nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Foundation says that for a nomination to be valid, the nominator must fall within a certain category — one example is being a member of a national assembly or government of a sovereign state, or a current head of state. You cannot nominate yourself.

How are the Nobel Peace Prize laureates chosen?

The five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee chooses the Nobel Peace Prize candidates and laureates. Nominations are due by Jan. 31, and over the next two months, the committee reviews the submissions and puts together a short list of candidates. From March to August, there is an adviser review of the candidates, and the Nobel Peace Prize laureates are then chosen at the beginning of October through a majority vote. "The decision is final and without appeal," the Nobel Foundation says. This year's award ceremony will take place Dec. 10 in Oslo.

Who is nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize?

We don't know — the names and other information about nominees (including their nominators) can't be revealed for 50 years. The Nobel Foundation did share that for 2022, there are 343 candidates: 251 individuals and 92 organizations. This is the second-highest number of candidates ever, with the record of 376 candidates set in 2016.

Are there any predictions for the winner of this year's prize?

Since the nominees are a closely held secret, there is a lot of speculation until the winner is announced. Looking at the major issues of 2022, this year's award could go to an environmentalist or someone involved in the fight against climate change, such as David Attenborough or Greta Thunberg. An opposition politician or pro-democracy activist, like Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus or Alexei Navalny of Russia, could also be the next laureate.