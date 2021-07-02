Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson apologizes as she could miss the Olympics over positive marijuana test

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson is speaking out following reports she tested positive for marijuana and, as a result, may miss the Olympics.

During a Friday appearance on the Today show, Richardson addressed the news of her positive marijuana test, saying she's "disappointed" but takes "responsibility for my actions" and that she knows what "I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision." But she explained that she has been dealing with the "heavy" news of the death of her mother, which sent her "into a state of emotional panic," and she was trying to "hide my pain."

"I apologize for the fact that I didn't know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time," she said. "To my fans, my family, my sponsorship, and the haters, I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did."

The sprinter's test result came at last month's U.S. Olympics trials, where she won the 100-meter dash, and it "would mean all of Richardson's results from the meet would be wiped out," Reuters reported. On Friday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency said Richardson will be suspended for one month beginning on June 28, which "could clear her in time to run in the 4x100 meter relay that takes place later in the Games — if she is named to the U.S. team," The New York Times reports.

Richardson told Today she would be "grateful" if she would still be able to participate in the Olympics but that at the moment, she's focused on her efforts to "heal myself." Either way, though, she promised she'll continue running.

"This is just one game," Richardson said. "I'm 21. I'm very young. Unlike most, I have plenty of games left in me to compete in ... So after my sanction is up, I'll be back and able to compete."