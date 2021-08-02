Simone Biles will compete in final Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastic event

U.S. star gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, after bowing out of the four of the other individual evens she had qualified four and the team final, USA Gymnastics announced Monday.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

Biles, 24, won the bronze medal on beam at the 2016 Games in Rio. This year, she pulled herself out of contention after struggling with a phenomenon known as "the twisties," in which a gymnast loses control of her body while spinning through the air. She and teammate Suni Lee will both compete in the beams finals on Tuesday, the final women's artistic gymnastic event of the Tokyo Games.

With Biles out, Lee took the gold medal in the all-around individual event and the U.S. women's team won the silver in the team final, taking second place to the Russians.