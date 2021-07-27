Simone Biles was reportedly 'the first person' to congratulate the Russian gymnastics team on gold

The Russian Olympic Committee clinched gold during the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday morning — upsetting top-spot hopefuls Team USA not long after Olympic champion Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the competition.

But despite the last-minute upset, America's silver medalists, reportedly led by Biles herself, showed nothing but sportsmanship as they congratulated the Russian gymnasts.

Check out the moment below:

Simone leading the other US gymnasts as they congratulate Russia on their gold medal. Love the sportsmanship. 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 https://t.co/gq63XY0ogK — Pamela Wood ☀️ (@pwoodreporter) July 27, 2021