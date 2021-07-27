Speed Reads
The GOAT
Simone Biles was reportedly 'the first person' to congratulate the Russian gymnastics team on gold
The Russian Olympic Committee clinched gold during the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday morning — upsetting top-spot hopefuls Team USA not long after Olympic champion Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the competition.
But despite the last-minute upset, America's silver medalists, reportedly led by Biles herself, showed nothing but sportsmanship as they congratulated the Russian gymnasts.
Check out the moment below: