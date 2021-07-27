Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Speed Reads

The GOAT

Simone Biles was reportedly 'the first person' to congratulate the Russian gymnastics team on gold

byBrigid Kennedy
10:17 AM

The Russian Olympic Committee clinched gold during the women's gymnastics team final Tuesday morning — upsetting top-spot hopefuls Team USA not long after Olympic champion Simone Biles' shocking withdrawal from the competition. 

But despite the last-minute upset, America's silver medalists, reportedly led by Biles herself, showed nothing but sportsmanship as they congratulated the Russian gymnasts. 

Check out the moment below: