U.S. women's soccer team loses to Canada in Tokyo Olympics, will compete for bronze

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team lost to Canada in the Olympic semifinals Monday, ending the storied team's hopes for a gold medal in the Tokyo Games. Canada's Jessie Fleming scored the 1-0 game's only goal in the 75th minute, slamming a penalty kick into the net past U.S. goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. Franch, brought on to replace injured goalie Alyssa Naeher, dove in the right direction but did not reach the ball.

Canada will go on to play for the gold in the finals against the winner of the Sweden-Australia match, while Team USA will play the loser of that match for the bronze medal. The U.S. women's team, reigning World Cup champions, entered the Tokyo Olympics as the favorites for the gold.