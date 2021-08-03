Simone Biles wins Olympic bronze in balance beam finals, her last Tokyo competition

Simone Biles qualified for six events at the Tokyo Olympics, but she competed in just one, the individual balance beam finals on Tuesday. And she won the bronze medal with a score of 14.000, coming in behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen (gold) and Tang Xijing (silver). Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has now won seven Olympic medals, tying Shannon Miller's record as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast.

Biles, 24, has previously dismounted from the beam with a double-twisting double backflip that bears her name, but on Tuesday she landed a double pike. She withdrew from the other individual events and the team competition to focus on her mental health after suffering from what gymnasts call "the twisties."

La salud mental siempre debe ser la prioridad. Para #SimoneBiles lo fue al principio de los JJOO y por ello hoy la vemos con una sonrisa en la cara después de su ejercicio aún "sólo" consiguiendo un 🥉 Hoy ella ha vuelto a ser ganadora. pic.twitter.com/yiQTeqGKjg — Iván (@IvanBlanco_26) August 3, 2021

Biles won four gold medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze medal on the balance beam. Her teammates Suni Lee and Jade Carey took home gold medals in the individual all-around competition and floor routine, respectively, and MyKayla Skinner won silver for the individual vault competition. The U.S. women's gymnastics team won silver in the team competition. Lee also competed in the balance beam event but came in fifth.