American sprinter Allyson Felix makes history by scoring her 10th Olympic medal

Allyson Felix has made history as she takes home yet another medal at the Olympics.

The U.S. sprinter on Friday won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics' 400-meter final, which made her the "most decorated female Olympian in track and field" ever, NBC News reports. She has won 10 Olympic medals and has passed the record set by Merlene Ottey of Jamaica.

Additionally, Felix is now tied with Carl Lewis for the record of most decorated American track and field athlete, The New York Times notes. And NBC News notes that Felix could pass Lewis' record by winning another medal in the 4x400-meter relay on Saturday.

Felix previously opened up about undergoing an emergency C-section in 2018 when she was 32 weeks pregnant, and she told NBC Sports in June she wanted to show her daughter that anything is possible by again competing at the Olympics.

"I just wanted to really show her, no matter what, that you do things with character, integrity and you don't give up," she said. "No matter the outcome, I wanted to stay consistent with that. Having her as motivation these past few years has just given me a whole new drive."