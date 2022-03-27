This year's Oscar swag bag includes a plot of land in Scotland, popcorn, and organic vodka

An added perk of getting nominated for an Academy Award is the swag bag, and this year's offers just about everything a Hollywood star could ask for — and then some.

The more than 50 items in the "Everyone Wins" gift bag are worth about $140,000. The most unique item is a plot of land in Scotland, along with a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe. While visiting their real estate, the nominee can also collect on another gift: a three-night stay at Scotland's Turin Castle. They will be welcomed by a bagpiper, and go on to enjoy a private gin tasting and butler service.

Other gifts include Obopop popcorn, with kernels "pre-wrapped" in flavor; CBD skincare; gold-dusted brownies; unisex perfume; a Qai Qai doll designed by Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian; organic vodka; cookies; and vouchers for various cosmetic procedures, personal training sessions, and meetings with a life coach.