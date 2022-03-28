Academy condemns Will Smith and opens formal review into Oscars slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has launched a formal review after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock live on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

The Academy on Monday said it "condemns" Smith's actions at Sunday's awards show. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the group added.

The Academy earlier on Monday said in a statement it "does not condone violence of any form," but the group received criticism for the vague response that did not actually mention Smith by name.

During the 2022 Oscars, Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The King Richard star later won the Oscar for Best Actor and apologized to the Academy, but not to Rock.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, members of the Academy's board of governors will hold an emergency phone call on Monday. "Some sanction of Smith is likely to come — perhaps the suspension of his Academy membership, as many Academy members are calling for, but not the revocation of his best actor Oscar, as others would like to see," the Reporter writes.

Smith's actions have drawn a wave of criticism directed both at the actor and the Academy, with radio host Howard Stern asking why security didn't get involved. Others have questioned why the Academy did not remove Smith from the ceremony after the incident.

On Monday, CNN reported Academy leadership "strongly considered" removing Smith. "There were immediate discussions but the Academy decision makers were seated in various spots in the Dolby Theater and couldn't mobilize to make a decision before he won best actor," a source told CNN. People also cited a source as saying "having Will removed was definitely discussed seriously."

Oscars producer Will Packer said Monday the incident was "a very painful moment for me."