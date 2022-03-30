Academy says Will Smith was 'asked to leave' Oscars but refused

After slapping comedian Chris Rock on live television, Will Smith allegedly refused to leave the Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday its Board of Governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith after he slapped Rock during Sunday's Oscars over a joke about his wife, per Variety. The group said Smith is being investigated over violations of its standards of conduct, "including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy."

In the days since the ceremony, the Academy has faced questions about why Smith was not removed from the event was still allowed to accept his award for Best Actor. The Academy now says it would "like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused." But the group also acknowledged that "we could have handled the situation differently." It was unclear who asked Smith to leave.

The Academy says it "may take any disciplinary action" against Smith, "which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions," at its next board meeting on April 18, and he is being given the opportunity to offer a written response.

"Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television," the Academy also said. "Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."

Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes previously criticized the Academy for not removing Smith from the Oscars after he slapped Rock. "For them to let him stay in that room and enjoy the rest of the show and accept his award, I was like, 'How gross is this?'" Sykes said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "'This is just the wrong message.'"