Will Smith resigns from Academy over Oscars slap

The Academy won't have to expel Will Smith after all. The actor is leaving the organization on his own over his "shocking" behavior.

Smith announced Friday he's stepping down from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at Sunday's ceremony.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," Smith said. "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

Smith slapped Rock at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke about his wife. Later in the ceremony, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor.

The Academy's board of governors on Wednesday initiated disciplinary proceedings against Smith and said it would consider taking action against him, including suspending or expelling him from the organization.

The Academy's board is scheduled to meet on April 18, and Smith said Friday he "will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate." It's unclear whether the Academy may still take disciplinary action against the King Richard star, which could also include rescinding his Best Actor award or banning him from future ceremonies.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," Smith also said.

By resigning voluntarily, Smith will avoid joining the short list of people who have been expelled from the Academy, a group that includes Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. Smith will now no longer be able to vote on the Oscars going forward, though he will remain eligible to be nominated.