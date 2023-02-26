SAG Awards boost Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and Jamie Lee Curtis in Oscar race

There's no stopping Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The film had a dominant night at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning four trophies, including the top honor of best cast in a motion picture. Combined with its prior victories at the Producers Guild of America Awards and Directors Guild of America Awards, Everything Everywhere now appears unbeatable in the Best Picture Oscar race.

But the film performed even better at the SAG Awards than expected, including with a surprise supporting actress win for Jamie Lee Curtis. The frontrunner was thought to be Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or perhaps Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin. But Curtis is now firmly in the conversation to win the Oscar considering all but one SAG supporting actress winner since 2010 has gone on to win the Academy Award.

Everything Everywhere's Michelle Yeoh also defeated Tár's Cate Blanchett for best actress in a close race, confirming this Oscar contest is neck and neck. Lead actor, meanwhile, went to The Whale's Brendan Fraser, who triumphed over Elvis' Austin Butler in another race that's turning out to be a real coin toss.

Finally, Everything Everywhere's Ke Huy Quan maintained his Oscar momentum by winning best supporting actor, and he and Yeoh both made history as the first Asian winners in their categories. Everything Everywhere also broke the record for most SAG awards won by one film.

It may now be difficult to predict the Oscars' acting winners, though. After all, the SAG Awards and British Academy Film Awards, two key precursors that share voters with the Academy, picked four completely different winners, the first time this has happened. While SAG honored Fraser, Yeoh, Quan, and Curtis, BAFTAs picked Butler, Blanchett, Barry Keoghan, and Condon. So while Best Picture may be locked up for Everything Everywhere, there will still be plenty of suspense heading into the big night on March 12.