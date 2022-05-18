Understanding the results of the critical Pennsylvania primaries

Pennsylvania voters cast their ballots in their state's primary on Tuesday, and the stakes were and will remain high. With incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf facing a term limit and two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey retiring, two critical offices are wide open in November. For Republicans, control of governorships in critical purple states could create a path to victory, however dubious, in a close, contested election. For Democrats, Pennsylvania's open Senate seat is one of their few pickup opportunities as they seek to expand a perilously narrow Senate majority. Here's everything you need to know:

Did Trump endorse anyone in the race?

For the GOP, the last-minute endorsement by former President Trump of gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano appears to have increased his momentum: He won his race by more than 20 points. A prominent 2020 election conspiracy theorist, Mastriano is also the product of the new conservative religious fervor, frequently speaking in apocalyptic terms while simultaneously pushing what is now the party line on culture war issues like "Critical Race Theory" and banning trans women from participating in women's sports. The state party establishment, slow to realize the threat of Mastriano's candidacy, finally coalesced around former Rep. Lou Barletta, but it was too little too late.

For Democrats, Mastriano is the guy they wanted to face. But if he prevails in November, he could refuse to certify the winner of a close 2024 presidential election, perhaps collaborating with the state's Republican-led legislature to send GOP electors to Washington no matter what the state's voters have to say. Mastriano's fervent belief that Trump was the real winner in 2020 is what likely earned him the endorsement.

Were all his Pennsylvania endorsements successful?

Trump is not a magician. His endorsement of Mehmet Oz, better known as TV's "Dr. Oz," in the GOP Senate primary did not appear to achieve much. The uninspiring Oz, dogged by accusations of carpetbagging, struggled to put together a coherent message and rationale for his candidacy. The late momentum was with conservative media personality Kathy Barnette, whose joint appearances with Mastriano helped raise her profile. But the fallout from photographs surfacing of her marching alongside neo-fascist Proud Boys at the Jan. 6, 2021 Stop the Steal rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection might have iced her candidacy. She will finish a distant third.