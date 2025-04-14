Man charged in arson attack on Pennsylvania's Shapiro

Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were sleeping when someone set fire to his Harrisburg mansion

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks outside governor&#039;s mansion charred in arson attack
Shapiro spoke at a news conference outside a visibly charred wing of his 1968 mansion
(Image credit: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Pennsylvania authorities Sunday arrested a man they said broke into and set fire to the governor's mansion in Harrisburg while Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and his family were asleep upstairs. The governor and his family were awoken by a state trooper pounding on their bedroom doors at about 2 a.m. Sunday; everyone was safely evacuated.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸