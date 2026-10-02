Could the 30-day savings rule help you rein in overspending?

Curb impulse buys by reconsidering your purchases

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Smiling woman standing outside a store looking at window display in a shopping mall
Wait 30 days before whipping out your credit card
(Image credit: d3sign / Getty Images)

It has maybe gotten a little too easy to make a purchase. From saved credit card information to click-to-buy, you can move from contemplating a purchase to following through on it within mere seconds.

But what if you weren’t able to move quite so fast and instead, had to pause for a beat before completing a buy? This is exactly the premise of the 30-day savings rule, which stipulates a mandatory waiting period for unplanned purchases as a way to curb impulse buys.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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