Are home warranties worthwhile?

Even the most careful homeowner will experience damage to an appliance or major system eventually

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Couple holding an umbrella over a house
Having a home warranty can make your future repair bills a little less unpredictable
(Image credit:  Beau Lark / Corbis / Getty Images)

Home warranties may feel like a catch-22: They can offer some financial protection in case something big breaks in your house — think a major appliance or your heating and cooling system — but they also add an extra cost to your monthly budget. And they do not always cover everything.

The good news: If you are weighing a home warranty, there are some clear considerations that can make the whole decision feel a bit less like guesswork. Here is what to know.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing