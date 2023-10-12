Is now a good time to invest in gold?

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Renewed tensions in the Middle East have sent the gold price soaring as fears of an economic fallout spread among investors.

The cost of the precious metal hit a "fresh weekly high" of $1,860 on Monday, said FX Street, "supported by the cautious market mood" resulting from the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Investors typically flock to so-called safe-haven assets such as gold at times of "rising geopolitical risk", said Reuters, a trend that has "played out" since the "unprecedented attack" on Israel by terrorist group Hamas.

And with the gold price expected to continue climbing, more people may be considering added the yellow metal to their portfolios.

What else drives the gold price?

As a "rule of thumb", said Unbiased, the gold price rises when there is uncertainty or negativity in other areas of the market – sometimes as a result of geopolitical instability – and falls when growth is strong.

A "weakening" of the US dollar can also send prices up, the site added, as can natural events such as "good monsoons", as "the affected countries invest more of their wealth and influence global prices".

Beyond economic and political events, a "sudden change to the supply or demand of gold" will influence the price, said the Royal Mint. The price also tends to rise when interest rates are low or inflation is high, as "paper money may lose value, leaving gold with a stronger purchasing power".

How to buy gold

Physical gold bars or coins can be bought from government mints, such as the UK's Royal Mint, and through precious metal dealers and jewellers.

The market is unregulated, warned MoneyWeek, "so there is a risk of scams". To "protect yourself", check whether a dealer is part of the London Bullion Market Association.

Investors can also invest indirectly by purchasing shares in mining or processing companies, or in funds that build portfolios of these firms. "You don't get to own physical gold," said Forbes Advisor, "but you do get exposure to the rise and fall of the price."

Pros and cons of investing in gold

Investing in gold brings the "crucial benefit of portfolio diversification", said The Times Money Mentor, "which means holding assets that move in price independently and differently from each other".

There are "tax advantages" too, as bullion coins purchased from the Royal Mint are classed as legal currency, so are exempt from capital gains tax.

And as a safe-haven asset, said Unbiased, gold can bring "stability to your portfolio". Precious metals typically "preserve and even increase their value" when other assets are struggling.

However, despite the recent rises, gold "is not an especially reliable source of growth", the site added, with "nowhere near the returns of equities".

Putting money into gold can be "recession friendly", said NerdWallet, but should only "be added to your investment mix in a limited quantity and with caution". Gold "does not produce cash flow like other assets" such as stocks with dividends, plus investing in physical gold can involve "unexpected costs" such as insurance and secure storage.

The main purpose of gold as an investment is to "protect wealth", said The Motley Fool , and "allocating large portions of a portfolio" to the metal will "likely yield poor results".

According to the site, "most financial advisors generally recommend keeping no more than 10% of a portfolio" in gold and other previous metals. But ultimately, whether gold is a good investment, and when to take the plunge, "depends on an individual’s investment goals".