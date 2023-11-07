The winter benefits available for struggling households

Energy bill support has ended for most families but further help is available to combat the cost-of-living crisis this winter.

The rate of inflation may be falling but "many households" are still struggling, said The Independent.

The government's £400 energy bill support for all households has stopped but "millions" of low-income families, said the BBC, can still get support including cost-of-living payments.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The latest round of support for those on certain benefits is "landing directly in bank accounts" this month, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced.

Here is what you could be entitled to.

Cost-of-living payments

The government's Energy Bill Support Scheme has expired, added The Independent, but eight million benefit claimants, such as those on Universal Credit, will soon receive the "next £300 instalment of the cost of living package" that started in the spring.

Payments will be worth £900 in total, with an extra £300 next year.

Benefit claimants should receive this automatically, said MoneySavingExpert, but "watch out for scam texts or emails inviting you to claim or apply for the payment".

Winter fuel payments

Pensioners receive a winter fuel payment worth between £250 and £600 if they were born before 25 September 1957.

This winter's payments are being "boosted" by the £300 pensioner cost-of-living payment, said The Sun.

You should get the payments automatically if you claim the state pension or other support, said Age UK, but you may need to apply if you don't receive these or live abroad.

Warm Home Discount Scheme

Low-income families may be eligible for £150 off their electricity bill under the Warm Home Discount Scheme.

You should be eligible if you get the Guarantee Credit portion of Pension Credit or if you are on certain benefits such as Universal Credit.

The idea is to help "those who are vulnerable or may need help covering their energy bills" when they are most expensive, explained uSwitch.

The government "uses data to tell suppliers which customers to apply the discount to", added the comparison website, and this should happen by 31 March 2024.

Cold weather payments

Cold weather payments are made if "the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees Celsius or below over seven consecutive days", said Gov.uk.

But "the catch", said Metro, is that the money is only paid to eligible groups.

Low-income households – including those on benefits such as Pension Credit or Universal Credit – receive £25 for each eligible seven-day period between 1 November 2023 and 31 March 2024.

The money is paid automatically into the account your other benefit payments are paid in to.

Christmas bonus

Struggling households on benefits get extra money during the festive season as the Christmas Bonus.

The £10 bonus, on top of normal benefit payments, is normally paid during the first week of December but critics complain that the figure has stayed the same since it was introduced in 1972.

It would now be worth £113, said The Sun, if it had kept pace with inflation.

Don't miss out

An estimated 63% of families entitled to Pension Credit actually receive it, according to the latest DWP data.

Campaigners at Independent Age described this as "extremely alarming" as it means many will miss out on support for their bills this winter.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age, said older people living in or on "the edge of poverty" should be able to access financial support they are entitled to receive. "Winter is fast approaching, the time for action is now."