When should you turn the heating on?

The temperature may be dropping in the UK but is it the right time to turn the heating on?

The lower temperatures as we approach the autumn and winter seasons means "many households will be considering whether to turn on the heating", said the i newspaper, but there will be concerns about energy prices remaining "far higher than in previous years".

That means that deciding on the right time to switch on the heating is a "matter for debate" among many families, said Metro.co.uk. Some will want "the thermostat cranked up", while others will "stick it out" with jumpers for as long as possible.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

How much will it cost to turn on the heating?

Households are now paying 7% less on average for their gas and electricity, at £1,834 for an average bill, after industry regulator Ofgem's energy price cap dropped in October.

But this doesn't necessarily mean your energy bill will be cheaper, said MoneyWeek, as that is just the fall in the unit price so "how much you pay depends on your energy usage."

The cap also only lasts for three months, said MoneySavingExpert, so while "falling energy bills" will be a "relief for many", they are predicted to rise again in January 2024.

The cost will also depend how long the heating is on, and how high you set the thermostat.

Some argue that having the heating on all day is cheaper, said uSwitch, as they believe it "takes additional energy to bring their home up to temperature when the heating has been switched off".

This is a "debate for the ages", added the comparison website, as if you leave your heating on 24/7, "you will typically end up using more fuel".

Whether you set your heating high or low, said Look After My Bills, "it uses energy regardless". So even if the heating is on low all day, you are "adding to your energy bills incrementally".

When is the best time of year to turn on the heating?

There's no "right answer" to when you should switch on the central heating, said MoneyWeek, as it will depend on "the weather and your needs".

There is "no single temperature" that signals when the heating should go on, said HouseBeautiful, but many households aim for when the clocks go back, the days get shorter and it gets even colder outside – which is Sunday 29 October this year.

Alternatively, the NHS advises putting the heating on for health reasons if the outside temperature falls below 15° Celsius, said Best Heating. This means that in line with Met Office data, "the date we can expect to use our heating is 20 October" and the temperature won't go above that "for the rest of the year".

Alternative ways to heat your home

Consider how well insulated your home is, added Look After My Bills, as you may lose "heat to the outdoors" through windows, walls and doors. If your home is poorly insulated, your heating system "constantly has to work to maintain the temperature you want", which can cost you more.

We all have "different comfort levels", added MoneyWeek, but turning your thermostat down by just 1°C can save you over £100 a year.

Heating controls such as smart thermostats that "learn your habits and adjust settings automatically" can help reduce your bills by controlling usage, said the Energy Saving Trust, but research shows few people really understand their controls and "many simply just don't use them".

Alternatively, said HouseBeautiful, one of the "best ways" to reduce your reliance on the heating is to "layer up with a warm jumper".