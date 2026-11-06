The Explainer

Why making two credit card payments a month could boost your score and help you save

Sometimes two is better than one

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Credit card stack on the table with laptop
With two payments, you could save on interest charges and boost your credit score by lowering your credit utilization ratio
(Image credit: Virojt Changyencham / Getty Images)

Technically, you only have to pay your credit card once a month, by the assigned due date, to remain on time and in good standing with payments. But if you are trying to stay on top of your credit card balance, making two payments a month — one mid-month and another ahead of your actual due date — could be a useful hack.

Sure, it will require some extra legwork. But the benefits are twofold: Saving you in interest charges, and possibly boosting your credit score by lowering your credit utilization ratio. There is even the possibility that the trick will help you pay down your debt faster, if it puts you in better touch with your budget.

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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