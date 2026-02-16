What’s a good credit card APR?
They have gotten even steeper in recent years
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Your credit card’s APR, or annual percentage rate, is an important figure to pay attention to, especially if you do not pay off your card’s balance in full each and every statement cycle. The APR represents the interest rate you are charged on a credit card balance that remains after the card’s due date, and it can make a sizable difference in how much you ultimately have to pay to zero out your balance.
While credit card APRs have always been notoriously high, especially in comparison to other forms of borrowing, they have gotten even steeper in recent years. The “average interest rate on a commercial credit card is nearly 21% these days, according to Federal Reserve data,” which is “nearly double the rate seen 10 years ago,” said CBS News. So how can you know whether the rate you are quoted is better — or worse — than what is typical?
What is a good APR for a credit card?
Technically speaking, the “best APR you can get on a credit card is 0%,” said NerdWallet. That is a deal that will not last forever, though, as credit cards that do offer a 0% APR only do so for a brief promotional period, after which the card’s “interest rate resets to the ongoing APR,” said the outlet.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Otherwise, a helpful benchmark to look at is the current average credit card APR, which is data the Federal Reserve provides. If your card is below that average, then it is likely a good rate. That said, “even a credit card at the national average can be considered a decent option, especially if you’re looking at one of today’s best credit cards that comes with rewards, bonuses and perks that can help offset any fees,” said Bankrate.
How are credit card APRs determined?
A major determinant of credit card APRs is the prime rate, which tracks the Federal Reserve’s target federal funds rate range. Based on that, “credit card issuers set their APRs by adding their profit margin (usually about 12% to 13%) to the prime rate,” said Bankrate.
Different types of cards also have different APRs. For instance, “if you’re looking for a high-value rewards credit card with premium benefits, you can count on a high APR,” whereas “some cards designed for beginner cardholders or those looking to improve their credit may have slightly lower interest rates,” said Yahoo Finance.
Your credit score heavily influences the APR you get, too. As you may expect, a higher credit score can generally land you a more favorable APR.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
How can you qualify for a better APR?
While you may “not be able to control all factors that determine your APR, you can be proactive in maintaining or polishing your creditworthiness,” said NerdWallet. In turn, this may lead to a lower credit card APR. To improve your score, do the following:
- Consistently pay your bills on time.
- Keep your credit utilization rate (the amount of your total available credit you are currently using) as low as possible.
- Avoid applying for multiple new borrowing opportunities at once, as this will result in multiple hard inquiries, which temporarily lower your score.
- Monitor your credit report to look for any errors or issues affecting your score.
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
What are the best investments for beginners?
The Explainer Stocks and ETFs and bonds, oh my
-
What to know before filing your own taxes for the first time
the explainer Tackle this financial milestone with confidence
-
The biggest box office flops of the 21st century
in depth Unnecessary remakes and turgid, expensive CGI-fests highlight this list of these most notorious box-office losers
-
What to know before filing your own taxes for the first time
the explainer Tackle this financial milestone with confidence
-
What are the best investments for beginners?
The Explainer Stocks and ETFs and bonds, oh my
-
How to juggle saving and paying off debt
the explainer Putting money aside while also considering what you owe to others can be a tricky balancing act
-
Filing statuses: What they are and how to choose one for your taxes
The Explainer Your status will determine how much you pay, plus the tax credits and deductions you can claim
-
The pros and cons of tapping your 401(k) for a down payment
pros and cons Does it make good financial sense to raid your retirement for a home purchase?
-
3 tips to help protect older family members from financial scams
the explainer Prevent your aging relatives from losing their hard-earned money
-
Saving for a down payment on a house? Here is how and where to save.
the explainer The first step of the homebuying process can be one of the hardest
-
What would a credit card rate cap mean for you?
the explainer President Donald Trump has floated the possibility of a one-year rate cap