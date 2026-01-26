What would a credit card rate cap mean for you?

Credit card interest can take a balance that seems manageable and make it balloon — sometimes into an amount that feels totally untenable. Part of the problem is how steep interest rates can be, often climbing above 20%. With a rate cap, though, there would be a limit as to how high those rates could reach.

The hope in implementing a credit card rate cap is that taking on debt could become less costly for Americans. At least, that is the reason President Donald Trump cited when he floated the possibility of a one-year rate cap beginning Jan. 20, 2026, amid the ongoing affordability crisis. According to some critics, however, that solution would only create new problems.

How would a credit card rate cap work?

In essence, a rate cap would put an upper limit on the interest rate that credit card companies can charge. Under Trump’s proposal specifically, that cap would be 10%, and it would remain in effect for one year, after which point it is unclear what would happen. Still, this would mark a significant cut, given the current average credit card APR is around 22%.

Still, it is worth noting that as of now, Trump has yet to “offer any details on how the one-year cap would be enacted,” said The Wall Street Journal . Further, said the Journal , “industry groups and analysts are skeptical Trump’s call for a cap will move forward in its current form.”

What benefits would a cap have for consumers?

If you carry a balance from month to month, a rate cap could translate to serious savings on credit card interest payments. Per one estimate, with a 10% rate cap “consumers could save $100 billion a year, or about $899 per person,” said The New York Times , citing an analysis by researchers at Vanderbilt University.

Those who pay off their credit card balance in full each month would not experience any real benefits, as they do not pay interest anyway.

Are there any downsides of cap on card rates?

While lower credit card rates may sound like good news all around, there are some potential downsides. Slashing rates would also slash a major source of revenue for credit card companies, and “if lending is less profitable, banks say, they will be forced to slash credit lines and curb their credit-card offerings,” said the Times.

For starters, this could mean that “many people, especially those with lower incomes and lower credit scores, would lose access to credit cards,” said the Journal. As a result, these people could turn to alternatives that have greater risk and fewer protections.

Credit card rewards could also be impacted. “If a rate cap reduces overall revenue, issuers are expected to tweak rewards programs in ways that preserve their most profitable relationships, while trimming costs elsewhere,” the Journal said. This could mean “smaller sign-up bonuses, tighter eligibility requirements and stricter redemption policies for rewards like hotel stays and flight vouchers,” as well as the possibility that “points become worth less.” Meanwhile, other cards that offer “simpler rewards, such as flat-rate cash back, could institute new annual fees.”