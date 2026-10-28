You missed a credit card payment. Now what?

Time is of the essence

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Stressed woman looking at her credit card and monthly expenses
You may incur a late fee, penalty APR or drop in credit score
(Image credit: Warumpha Pojchananaphasiri / Getty Images)

Whether the due date slipped your mind, your payment failed to go through or you were short on funds one month, you missed your credit card payment. While never ideal, the steps you take next can make a difference in how big of a problem that missed payment ends up being.

It’s important to act fast — a missed payment can have some major impacts the longer it lingers, from late fees and interest accrual to negative effects on your credit score. Below, we break down what to do when you realize a credit card payment is overdue, as well as the consequences that missed or late payments can have.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing