What to know before using a 0% interest credit card

Is there a catch?

Becca Stanek, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Woman standing and holding white zero and percent symbols on light blue background
Keep in mind that the 0% interest only lasts for the duration of the introductory period
(Image credit: TravelCouples / Getty Images)

If something sounds too good to be true — like 0% interest on a credit card — then it’s smart to ask questions. While a credit card advertising a 0% APR generally does not charge interest on qualifying purchases or balance transfers for a period of time, there is a lot of fine print you’ll want to be aware of. Here are four key things to know before you apply or start swiping.

1. The no-interest period is only temporary

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Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

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