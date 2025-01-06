Will you owe taxes on your year-end bonus?

Since your bonus counts as supplemental wages, it can be subject to different federal withholding rules

There are strategic moves you can make to minimize the impact of taxes on your bonus
A year-end bonus is a nice reward for your hard work — and a helpful infusion of cash, especially after holiday-related spending. But before you count on adding the full amount of your bonus to your bank account, it is important to note the impact of taxes.

Otherwise, "you might be in for a surprise when your paycheck arrives, and you ask yourself, 'Wait a minute — why are bonuses taxed so high?'" said NerdWallet. Even though "bonuses are considered earned income just like your salary or other work wages, which means they're subject to ordinary income tax rates," when it comes to "how taxes are withheld on your paycheck when you receive the bonus, it's a different story."

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

