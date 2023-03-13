When to hire a tax pro

Tax season can be stressful, and the idea of passing all your complicated paperwork over to a professional so you can reclaim some of your time and energy is very tempting. Of course, tax services come with a price, which can feel like an unnecessary expenditure — especially if your return is fairly straightforward. If you do decide you want to hire someone, you'll have to go through the research and vetting process to find a tax preparer you trust.

When sghould you pay someone else to do your taxes?

Whether or not it makes sense to hire a tax preparer comes down to how complicated your taxes are. Clay Ernst, a certified financial planner with Edelman Financial Engines in Colorado Springs, Colo., told The Wall Street Journal that "for taxpayers with straightforward returns, it may be overkill to pay for an expensive tax preparer."

But what does a simple tax return look like, compared to a more complicated one? "A retiree with a Social Security check, a pension check, and an annual distribution from an individual retirement account" might all count as having "straightforward" returns, the Journal said. Married couples where "both spouses have W2 wage and tax statements, and they have limited investments outside their workplace retirement plans," would also be pretty straightfoward. In those situations, tax software should suffice.

On the other hand, more complicated tax situations can include "working in multiple states, having restricted stock units that vest, or selling a rental property," as well as earning self-employment income, given the higher risk of an audit due to potential deductions.

But even in those more complex scenarios, it's still possible to purchase an upgrade to a DIY tax software, such as one that lets you chat with a tax pro or even get your return reviewed by a CPA.

What to look for in a tax expert

Let's say you want to skip the average 13 hours of time that Americans spend doing their taxes. You'll still need to reserve some time for vetting potential tax preparers. Here's how to find someone who's up to snuff: