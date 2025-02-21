How to figure out when your tax refund will arrive

How long do you have to wait between submitting your return and receiving the money?

White calculator that reads &quot;Tax Refund&quot; next to a white pencil and some paper clips
Refund delays may happen if your return contains an error or requires additional review from the IRS
(Image credit: Carol Yepes / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Arguably, the silver lining of finally getting around to filing your taxes is a potential tax refund. But how long do you have to wait between submitting your return and receiving the money?

For the most part, "how long it takes to get a tax refund depends on the way you file taxes," said tax filing service H&R Block. Refunds generally come sooner for returns that are e-filed than those that were mailed in. Still, there are a number of other factors that can affect the length of your wait, from how you opt to receive the funds to whether there are any issues with your return.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

