The week’s best photos

Sparks fly, hopes dashed, and more

By
published

An employee smelts scrap metal at the electric arc furnace in Remscheid, Germany

An employee smelts scrap metal at the electric arc furnace in Remscheid, Germany

(Image credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP / Getty Images)

Croatian soccer fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match England vs Croatia, in Zagreb, Croatia

Croatian soccer fans react as they watch a broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match England vs Croatia, in Zagreb, Croatia

(Image credit: Antonio Bat / EPA / Shutterstock)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US