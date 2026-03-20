The week’s best photos

A crowded carriage, a cuddly cub, and more

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A visitor looks at an enlarged photo of dragonflies in the &quot;Forest Worlds&quot; exhibition at Gasometer Oberhausen in Germany

A visitor looks at an enlarged photo of dragonflies in the "Forest Worlds" exhibition at Gasometer Oberhausen in Germany

(Image credit: Martin Meissner / AP Photo)

A man stands atop debris that Afghan officials say was a medical center destroyed in an alleged Pakistani air strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan

A man stands atop debris that Afghan officials say was a medical center destroyed in an alleged Pakistani air strike, in Kabul, Afghanistan

(Image credit: Sayed Hassib / Reuters)

Bagpipers of the NYPD Emerald Society march during the annual St. Patrick&#039;s Day Parade in New York

Bagpipers of the NYPD Emerald Society march during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York

(Image credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images)

People clamber onto the roof of a crowded train ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in Tongi, Bangladesh

People clamber onto the roof of a crowded train ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in Tongi, Bangladesh

(Image credit: Munir Uz Zaman / AFP / Getty Images)

A 10-week old Sumatran tiger cub named Lilly munches on a piece of meat at Tierpark Berlin, Germany

A 10-week old Sumatran tiger cub named Lilly munches on a piece of meat at Tierpark Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

A woman watches as buildings burn following a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

A woman watches as buildings burn following a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

(Image credit: Ukrinform / Shutterstock)

A group of women in flower headwear take part in the Heavenly Fragrance Parade in Xunpu Village, south-east China

Women in floral headdresses take part in the Mazu Heavenly Fragrance parade in Xunpu, China

(Image credit: Zhang Bin / China News Service / VCG / Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan kisses his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 98th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles

Michael B. Jordan kisses his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 98th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles

(Image credit: David Fisher / Shutterstock)

Worshippers gather at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for prayers to mark Laylat al-Qadr, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Worshippers gather at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque for prayers to mark Laylat al-Qadr, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

(Image credit: Ryan Lim / AFP / Getty Images)

A U.S. Army honor guard stands vigil at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia

A U.S. Army honor guard stands vigil at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia

(Image credit: Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

People take selfies in front of the flowering cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan

People take selfies in front of the flowering cherry trees at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: Issei Kato / Reuters)

Papier-m&amp;acirc;ch&amp;eacute; sculptures depicting US president Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on display during the Fallas Fest art event in Valencia, Spain

Papier-mâché sculptures depicting US president Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on display during the Fallas Fest art event in Valencia, Spain

(Image credit: Ana Escobar / EPA / Shutterstock)

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Stephen Kelly
Stephen Kelly

Stephen Kelly is a photo editor and illustrator for The Week Digital, creating original artwork to accompany articles and social media, as well as curating photography and cartoons. Before joining the team in 2023, Stephen managed the photographic archive for multimedia publisher Future, working on everything from picture editing and content licensing to directing photo shoots. He has also been a freelance illustrator, contributing editorial artwork to magazines and websites including T3, Rock Sound, Tom’s Guide, Property Week and Cycling Plus, while also writing about music for Total Guitar and MusicRadar. Stephen studied illustration at the University of Dundee and Ontario College of Art and Design, specialising in narrative art (he once self-published his own comic, it was weird), and loves to incorporate storytelling and humour into his work.