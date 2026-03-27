The week’s best photos

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Boatmen ride their boats while other boats are anchored in the Buriganga river during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Boatmen ride their boats while other boats are anchored in the Buriganga river during the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Dhaka, Bangladesh

(Image credit: Monirul Alam / EPA / Shutterstock)

Police officers operate during an anti-government protest, triggered by a corruption investigation against high government officials, in Tirana, Albania

Police officers operate during an anti-government protest, triggered by a corruption investigation against high government officials, in Tirana, Albania

(Image credit: Florion Goga / Reuters)

Ioulia Chtchetinina and Michal Wozniak from Poland perform at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic

Ioulia Chtchetinina and Michal Wozniak from Poland perform at the Figure Skating World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Petr David Josek / AP Photo)

Spoonbill chicks beg their parent for food at a nest in the Orlando Wetlands in Christmas, Florida, USA

Spoonbill chicks beg their parent for food at a nest in the Orlando Wetlands in Christmas, Florida, USA

(Image credit: Ronen Tivony / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

A fireball erupts following an Israeli strike on a tent encampment sheltering people displaced by war in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip

A fireball erupts following an Israeli strike on a tent encampment sheltering people displaced by war in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip

(Image credit:  Eyad Baba / AFP / Getty Images)

Bright orange floodwater covers a residential neighborhood in Waialua, Hawaii, USA

Bright orange floodwater covers a residential neighborhood in Waialua, Hawaii, USA

(Image credit: Mengshin Lin / AP Photo)

A temple worker installs decorations for upcoming celebrations of Buddha&#039;s birthday at a temple in Seoul, South Korea

A temple worker installs decorations for upcoming celebrations of Buddha's birthday at a temple in Seoul, South Korea

(Image credit: Jung Yeon-je / AFP / Getty Images)

A rocket carrying satellites blasts off from the sea near Haiyang, China

A rocket carrying satellites blasts off from the sea near Haiyang, China

(Image credit: Xinhua / Shutterstock)

Young protestor, demanding publication of the inquiry into last year&#039;s killings by the Nepalese government, is blindfolded and covered in red powder in Kathmandu, Nepal

Young protestor, demanding publication of the inquiry into last year's killings by the Nepalese government, is blindfolded and covered in red powder in Kathmandu, Nepal

(Image credit: Narendra Shrestha / EPA / Shutterstock)

Hot air balloons decorated with traditional motifs rise to the sky during the annual hot air balloon festival held to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Semayu, Central Java, Indonesia

Hot air balloons decorated with traditional motifs rise to the sky during the annual hot air balloon festival held to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Semayu, Central Java, Indonesia

(Image credit: Devi Rahman / AFP / Getty Images)

Storks put branches in their nest in Wehrheim, Germany

Storks put branches in their nest in Wehrheim, Germany

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP Photo)

Masked performers take part in the final day of the city&#039;s carnival in the historic center of Limoux, France

Masked performers take part in the final day of the city's carnival in the historic center of Limoux, France

(Image credit: Valentine Chapuis / AFP / Getty Images)

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