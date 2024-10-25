The Week Unwrapped: Should we send fewer women to prison?
Plus will fungi get their own kingdom, and what is Meta doing with facial recognition?
Will fungi get their own kingdom, alongside plants and animals? Do we send too many women to jail? And what is Meta doing with facial recognition? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Cuba's energy crisis
The Explainer Already beset by a host of issues, the island nation is struggling with nationwide blackouts
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures Snuggling lemurs, mid-air acrobatics, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
Francis Bacon: Human Presence – a 'stirring, splendid' exhibition
The Week Recommends 'Riveting' show at the National Portrait Gallery explores the artist's 'wild' portraits
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What's behind the Canada-India feud?
Podcast Plus, how would assisted dying change Britain? And are we running out of water?, could discarded gadgets solve the copper shortage? And will employers hire more over-50s?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Are pig-butchering scams taking over the world?
Podcast Plus, could discarded gadgets solve the copper shortage? And will employers hire more over-50s?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Why is Iran texting Swedes?
Podcast Plus can Japan crack its demographic crisis, and what does national debt actually mean?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Are we in the Mattel Cinematic Universe?
Podcast Plus can Japan crack its demographic crisis, and what does national debt actually mean?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Who will be the first trillionaire?
Podcast Plus, what has the Pope been doing in Asia? And why is ketamine addiction on the rise?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Who shot Hvaldimir the 'spy whale'?
Podcast Plus, Chinese TV targeting African hearts and minds, and the former supermodel who sparked a cancer row
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Malaysia's 'orangutan diplomacy'
Podcast Plus, floating wind farms and new passport checks for UK travellers
By The Week Staff Published
-
<