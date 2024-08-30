The Week Unwrapped: Why did France arrest Telegram's CEO?

Plus, will cannabis ever be legal in Britain? And have government spending cuts led to worse art?

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in France this week as part of a probe into criminal activity on the platform
(Image credit: Steve Jennings / Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Why has France arrested the head of a social network? Will cannabis ever be legal in Britain? And have government spending cuts led to worse art? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days. 

