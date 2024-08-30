The Week Unwrapped: Why did France arrest Telegram's CEO?
Plus, will cannabis ever be legal in Britain? And have government spending cuts led to worse art?
Why has France arrested the head of a social network? Will cannabis ever be legal in Britain? And have government spending cuts led to worse art? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You can subscribe to The Week Unwrapped wherever you get your podcasts:
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Quiz of The Week: 24 – 30 August
Puzzles and Quizzes Have you been paying attention to The Week's news?
By The Week Staff Published
-
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published
-
Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
By The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Malaysia's 'orangutan diplomacy'
Podcast Plus, floating wind farms and new passport checks for UK travellers
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Afghanistan under the Taliban, three years in
Podcast Plus, the UK's energy superhighway, and Olympic boxing under scrutiny
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: The underwater internet threat
Podcast Plus, will Labour dare to replace the council tax? And how can we help ex-prisoners find a home?
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: A breakthrough in the battle against sepsis?
Podcast Plus, MPs swapping careers and Olympians swapping nationalities
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: The dark world of illicit gambling
Podcast Plus, the pension pot shortfall and Obama's silence on Harris
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Is Trump off the hook?
Podcast Plus, at-home smear tests, and Katy Perry's feminist flop
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: What is Project 2025?
Podcast Plus, trouble in the Indian Ocean and life on Mars
By The Week Staff Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: Are we ready for bird flu?
Podcast Plus, will unrest in Turkey derail a deal with Syria? And could AI exacerbate climate change?
By The Week Staff Published