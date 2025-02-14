The Week Unwrapped: Why Trump is getting rid of the penny

Plus, what does the Chagos Islands deal mean for the island's inhabitants? And do personality tests discriminate against neurodivergent job applicants?

A pile of US one-cent &quot;pennies&quot; scattered on a white tabletop
(Image credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Why is Trump calling time on the penny? What does the Chagos Islands deal mean for the island's inhabitants? And do personality tests discriminate against neurodivergent job applicants? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

