The Week Unwrapped: Will South Africa turn its back on the ANC?
Plus, the government's new emergency preparedness campaign, and why the internet is disappearing
Former president Jacob Zuma was this week banned from running as a candidate in South Africa's parliamentary elections, which take place this weekend. Despite that setback, his party could cost the ANC its majority, which it has held since the end of apartheid. Are South Africans finally falling out of love with the party of liberation? Plus: the vanishing internet, and prepping for disaster.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business.
It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
