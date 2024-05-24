The Week Unwrapped: Will South Africa turn its back on the ANC?

Plus, the government's new emergency preparedness campaign, and why the internet is disappearing

Jacob Zuma speaks at the MK Party rally last week at Orlando Stadium in Soweto
Jacob Zuma speaks at the MK Party rally last week at Orlando Stadium in Soweto
(Image credit: Per-Anders Pettersson / Getty Images)

Former president Jacob Zuma was this week banned from running as a candidate in South Africa's parliamentary elections, which take place this weekend. Despite that setback, his party could cost the ANC its majority, which it has held since the end of apartheid. Are South Africans finally falling out of love with the party of liberation? Plus: the vanishing internet, and prepping for disaster.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Unwrapped Fake News South Africa Jacob Zuma Internet
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸