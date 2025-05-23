The Week Unwrapped: Will the Enhanced Games change how we see doping?
Plus, how will autonomous weapons change warfare? And are Reform supporters more datable than Tories?
Will the Enhanced Games change the image of drugs in sport? How will autonomous weapons change warfare? And are Reform supporters more datable than Tories?
Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.
A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.
