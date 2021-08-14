Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

7 cartoons about the Senate's long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure bill

Artists take on the rarity of cooperation in Washington, the prospect of new jobs, and more

byThe Week Staff
August 14, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

editorial cartoon

Clay Jones | Copyright 2021 Claytoonz

Political Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Political Cartoon.

Bruce Plante | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Pat Bagley | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

David Fitzsimmons | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Phil Hands | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Recommended

How Louisa Terrell charms Congress
U.S. Capitol.
the woman behind the curtain

How Louisa Terrell charms Congress

Most Popular

Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change
Artem Dolgopyat and Maria Masha Sakovichas.
Samuel Goldman

Israel's Olympic hero can't get married, but that may soon change

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'
COVID-19 vaccination.
the coronavirus crisis

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'

DNC members reportedly frustrated by White House overreach
White House, Harris, Biden.
make the team work

DNC members reportedly frustrated by White House overreach