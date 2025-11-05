Political cartoons for November 5

Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more

This political cartoon depicts Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s hand with a golden &amp;ldquo;T&amp;rdquo; cufflink. Each finger has a different head on it. Beginning with the pinky and going from left to right they are: Mike Johnson is labeled &amp;ldquo;This little piggy surrendered Congress&amp;rdquo; &amp;mdash; John Roberts is labeled &amp;ldquo;This little piggy corrupted the Supreme Court&amp;rdquo; &amp;mdash; A masked face is labeled &amp;ldquo;This little piggy kidnapped immigrants&amp;rdquo; &amp;mdash; a rich guy with a top hat is labeled &amp;ldquo;This little piggy paid to play&amp;rdquo; Finally, the thumb is man in a red hat that is labeled &amp;ldquo;And this little piggy cried wee wee wee all the way home &amp;hellip; to a dictatorship.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ratt / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and a man in a suit looking at a large screen filled with ocean-related characters from movies and TV. There is the Tom Hanks character from &quot;Castaway&quot; floating on raft, Mickey Mouse driving a boat, the Beatles&amp;rsquo; yellow submarine, the Orca boat from &amp;ldquo;Jaws&amp;rdquo; and a little blue tugboat named &amp;ldquo;Scuffy.&amp;rdquo; The man says to Trump, &amp;ldquo;More narcoterrorist boats spotted, sir&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is drawn in a darkly comic style. A vampire labeled tariffs is dressed all in black and is about to bite into a frightened woman in white labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. Economy&amp;rdquo; The vampire says, &amp;ldquo;This is for national security.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Trump Range.&amp;rdquo; It&amp;rsquo;s drawn to resemble a mountain range with three peaks. Two of the three mountains are made of piles of cash and are labeled &amp;ldquo;Big Corporations&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;The Rich.&amp;rdquo; The third is an exploding volcano named &amp;ldquo;Ordinary Americans.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two turkeys speaking to each other as they hide from a pilgrim hunting with a rifle. One turkey says to the other, &amp;ldquo;The best we can hope for is they quickly form a country, then a government, then shut down over funding disputes and cancel the whole Thanksgiving thing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place at the airport where a couple walks down a hallway past people sleeping outside tents. The man in the couple says, &amp;ldquo;Homeless?&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Air traffic controllers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon takes place in a dungeon where Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin walk past two aged, long-bearded figures hanging from chains by their hands. Trump points to one and says, &amp;ldquo;And THIS guy said something that hurt my feelings in 1962.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a desolate landscape with a skull prominently displayed in front. The skull wears a MAGA hat that reads, &amp;ldquo;Make America Downwind Again.&amp;rdquo; There are mushroom clouds in the background and a quote at the top left that reads, &amp;ldquo;I have instructed the Department of War to start testing nuclear weapons &amp;mdash; Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place on a farm where two farmers speak. One is on a tractor at left and one stands at right with a dog. The man on the tractor says, &amp;ldquo;If the bosses can shut down the government and still be paid..I&amp;rsquo;m gonna shut down the farm and see what happens!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;It Was the Best of Times &amp;hellip;It Was the Worst of Times &amp;mdash; Charles Dickens&amp;rdquo; It features Donald Trump on the left admiring a giant photo of a gilded ballroom that is labeled &amp;ldquo;My $250M Ballroom.&amp;rdquo; A heart floats above Trump&amp;rsquo;s head. At right, two hungry children look into an empty horn of plenty labeled &amp;ldquo;USDA Snap Benefits.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

