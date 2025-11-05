Political cartoons for November 5
Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
Political cartoons for November 3
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include GOP gifts for billionaires, AI taking jobs from Americans, a ghost of Trump's past, and more
Political cartoons for November 2
Cartoons Sunday's political cartoons include the 22nd amendment, homeless camps, and more
Political cartoons for November 1
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include insurance premiums, early voting in NYC, and more
Political cartoons for October 31
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include presidential pardons, bombing boats, and Andrew Cuomo's big scare
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
Political cartoons for October 29
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include gerrymandered voters, taking aim at Venezuela, and banishing the Blue Jays
Political cartoons for October 28
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include a bailout for Argentina, a frog prince, and Epstein distractions