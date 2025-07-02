July 2 editorial cartoons

Wednesday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's bullying, a problem for Florida sports fans, a pork-laden 'Big, beautiful, bill' and future generations being saddled with debt

By
published

This political cartoon shows the U.S. Capitol building. Inside, an elected official says, “If I vote for the bill, 17 million people will lose their medical care, but if I vote against it, Trump might post something mean about me!”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon depicts a man walking in Florida. He wears a shirt that reads, “GO Gators. The school not the prison guards.”

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

