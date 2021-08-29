Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Feature

7 scathing cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan fiasco

Artists take on the bungled pullout, bipartisan condemnation, and more

byThe Week Staff
August 29, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Dana Summers | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Rick McKee | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Scott Stantis | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Tom Stiglich | Copyright 2021 MediaNews

Political Cartoon.

Joe Heller | Copyright 2021 Hellertoon.com

Recommended

Biden administration reportedly satisfied with new Israeli PM's promise to not publicly oppose Iran deal
Naftali Bennett, Joe Biden.
fast friends?

Biden administration reportedly satisfied with new Israeli PM's promise to not publicly oppose Iran deal

Most Popular

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California
Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol.
capitol riot aftermath

Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Pelosi admonishes congressmen who flew to Kabul amid evacuation efforts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
reprimanded

Pelosi admonishes congressmen who flew to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader
William Burns
CRISIS IN AFGHANISTAN

CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader