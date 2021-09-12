Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's recent stumbles

Artists take on the Afghanistan withdrawal, his handling of the economy, and more

byThe Week Staff
September 12, 2021
Political Cartoon.

Dick Wright | Copyright 2021 Cagle Cartoons

Political Cartoon.

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Political Cartoon.

Joey Weatherford | Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency

Political Cartoon.

Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Kelley | Copyright 2021 Creators Syndicate

