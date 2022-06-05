Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

7 cartoons about America's gun crisis

Artists take on the second amendment, the Uvalde tragedy, and more

byThe Week Staff
June 5, 2022
Editorial Cartoon.

Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

John Darkow | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Steve Breen | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Editorial Cartoon.

Monte Wolverton | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons

Editorial Cartoon.

Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate

Editorial Cartoon.

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Gunmakers: An industry sheds rules and norms
Guns.
Feature

Gunmakers: An industry sheds rules and norms

5 toons about the Uvalde police response
Editorial Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about the Uvalde police response

Most Popular

5 toons about the Uvalde police response
Editorial Cartoon.
Feature

5 toons about the Uvalde police response

Ex-Trump aide Navarro charged with contempt of Congress
Peter Navarro.
more Jan. 6 fallout

Ex-Trump aide Navarro charged with contempt of Congress

Why Fenty's expansion in Africa is a big deal
Rihanna.
Briefing

Why Fenty's expansion in Africa is a big deal