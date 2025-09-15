September 15 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include publisher advice for Kamala Harris, the radicalization pipeline, the NRA, and flu season guidelines

By
published

This political cartoon takes place in an office where Kamala Harris speaks with a publisher. A large copy of Harris&amp;rsquo; book is on the wall and is titled, &amp;ldquo;It was ALL Biden&amp;rsquo;s Fault.&amp;rdquo; The publisher says to Harris, &amp;ldquo;How about if we change the title to 107 Days?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon plays off the famous print and television advertisement of the 1980s for Maxell tapes, which depicted a man in a chair listening to music that blew his hair and clothes back as if it was wind. In this cartoon, he says &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s my gun?&amp;rdquo; as a pipe labeled &amp;ldquo;Radicalization Pipeline&amp;rdquo; has been opened and blows &amp;ldquo;Conspiracy Theories, Disinformation, Hate, and Algorithms&amp;rdquo; at the man.

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Only One Getting Any Sleep in America.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a man in NRA pajamas sleeping soundly with a smile on his face. His bed has a dollar sign on the back. He is covered by newspapers. The headlines on the papers read, &amp;ldquo;Charlie Kirk Killed&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Minnesota Lawmaker Assassinated&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Minnesota State Senator Shot&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Four Dead in Shootin&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Gunman Kills 13-year-old&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Colorado High School Shooting&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Catholic Mass Shooting: 2 children dead, 18 wounded&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Political violence on the rise.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside a pharmacy building. A man and a woman look at the sign on the wall that reads &amp;ldquo;Flu season is here. Good luck with that.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;New federal guidelines.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam in a graveyard filled with headstones of victims of political violence, including &amp;ldquo;JFK&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;MLK&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Charlie Kirk&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Malcolm X&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Medgar Evers&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;RFK&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Reagan&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Huey Long&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Minn. Legis&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Lincoln&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;McKinley&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Garfield.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam says, &amp;ldquo;Political violence has no place in America! Mostly because we&amp;rsquo;re full.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The ICE Chest&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It shows John Roberts in his robe kneeling next to a large ice chest that holds the statue of liberty. He looks worried and is about to close the chest.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a single bullet. It is titled&amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s Social Discourse.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump looking at a shrine for Charlie Kirk next that has been assembled next to a fence. It has stuffed animals, a picture of Kirk, and newspaper headlines that read &amp;ldquo;Attacks on the right&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Republican shot&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Left-winged assault&amp;rdquo;. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This is a disgrace&amp;rdquo; as he ignores a newspaper in a nearby garbage can that reads, &amp;ldquo;Political violence against Democrats.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts FBI Director Kash Patel at a podium. He is flanked by Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah, and a man in a police uniform. Cox rolls his eyes. Patel points his thumbs at himself and says, &amp;ldquo;Give credit for chasing down a dangerous fugitive!&amp;rdquo; The police officer says, &amp;ldquo;His dad.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Uncle Sam sitting at a table with his chin in his hands. The seat across the table is empty. There is a sign on the table that reads, &amp;ldquo;America: Prove me right. There is no place for political violence in our democracy. Don&amp;rsquo;t hate. Debate&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

