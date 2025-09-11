September 11 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include AI in schools, a deflated jobs report, and a new addition to Mount Rushmore

By
published

This cartoon depicts a young-adult student at a desk with laptop computer, notebook, and a report named &amp;ldquo;Nation&amp;rsquo;s Report Card&amp;rdquo; with an arrow pointing down. A robot with a brain labeled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; sits next to the student and says, &amp;ldquo;As long as I&amp;rsquo;m going to take your parents&amp;rsquo; jobs, at least let me do your homework!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon shows a brightly colored two-door sports car with a license plate that reads &amp;ldquo;ECONOMY,&amp;rdquo; The car&amp;rsquo;s tires have been shredded and it rests on metal rims. The shreds of the tires spell out &quot;JOBS.&quot;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman looking at greeting cards in a store. There are cards for weddings, birthdays, etc. A man holds a card from a section named &amp;ldquo;Jeffrey Epstein 50th&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s oddly specific and comes pre-signed!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts RFK Jr. at a desk at the Department of Health and Human Services. A coughing woman, a rat and a beady-eyed man eating a carrot are next to him. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;Allow me to introduce my new infectious disease advisory board: the ghost of Typhoid Mary, a plague rat and Doctor Oz.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel cartoon depicting discussion between two armed men in military clothes. &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re being shipped out of Fort Liberty.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s back to being called Fort Bragg.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;And heading to the Gulf of Mexico for training.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;You mean the Gulf of America.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Then, the Dept. of Defense will deploy us.&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s now called the Dept. of War.&amp;rdquo; In the final panel, a soldier holds a newspaper that says &amp;ldquo;Troops in U.S. Cities.&amp;rdquo; The other one says, &amp;ldquo;Are we still calling this America?&amp;rdquo; The soldier with the paper responds, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll let you know.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place outside the U.S. Capitol where a politician named &amp;ldquo;Rep. Klunk&amp;rdquo; speaks to a man holding a TV news camera. Rep. Klunk says, &amp;ldquo;We are doing something about inflation. We voted to give ourselves a pay raise.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Never Forget (We Were United).&amp;rdquo; It depicts a donkey and an elephant on different sides of a large crevasse. The back of the image spells out &amp;ldquo;9/11&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump gets a carving on Mt. Rushmore befitting his legacy.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the naked-woman drawing Trump made for Jeffrey Epstein on Mt. Rushmore. The other faces of presidents carved into the rock look concerned as they grimace and have wide eyes. Abraham Lincoln looks disappointed and turns his eyes downward.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a wordless four-panel cartoon drawn with dark colors. It depicts children walking to school on a cloudy day. It begins to rain and the children carry umbrellas that resemble the American flag. The rain gradually changes to guns falling from the sky until the children are overwhelmed and become chalk outlines of bodies on the ground.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an enormous, fearsome, mechanical Godzilla-like monster named &amp;ldquo;AI Data Centers.&amp;rdquo; It destroys a farmhouse and carries a water supply tower and a green energy wind turbine. A man yells, &amp;ldquo;Run! It&amp;rsquo;s Godzilla!&amp;rdquo; Another man with a cell phone says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll ask ChatGPT for the best escape route.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸