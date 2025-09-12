September 12 editorial cartoons

Friday’s political cartoons include an American dilemma, Joe Biden's jobs legacy, and Donald Trump the peacemaker

By
published

This cartoon features Uncle Sam sitting on a throne made out of thousands of rifles. He says, &amp;ldquo;Political violence has no place in America!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a farmer on a tractor who wears a MAGA hat. He says, &amp;ldquo;Strangest thing happened, China stopped buying our crops and all of a sudden I stopped hating socialism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump on a television screen. The headline is &amp;ldquo;Trump: I personally ended six&amp;hellip; no, seven wars!&amp;rdquo; The logo on the screen looks like a Fox News logo but reads &amp;ldquo;Fake News.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I ended seven wars! The clone wars, the war of the worlds, the tomorrow war, the War of the Roses, The Milagro Beanfield war, World War 2 and the War Dogs. The War Dogs one was bad! They were eating the dogs.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a naked Joe Biden looking embarrassed because his pants, labeled &amp;ldquo;Biden&amp;rsquo;s Real Jobs Numbers&amp;rdquo; have fallen down. A donkey rushes over with a towel to cover him.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This four panel political cartoon depicts a man watching an anchor on Fox News. The anchor says, &amp;ldquo;The Murdochs have settled a years-long dispute. The agreement ensures that the vast media empire will continue to spread divisive and sensational bad-faith propaganda.&amp;rdquo; In the final frame, the viewer leaves and thins to himself, &amp;ldquo;That much I totally trust them on!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in Pete Hegseth&amp;rsquo;s office where he is getting a &amp;ldquo;Department of War&amp;rdquo; tattoo from a man in a MAGA hat and a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;US Dept. of tattoos.&amp;rdquo; There is a map of Chicago on the desk and a book of battle plans. Hegseth says, &amp;ldquo;Congressional approval? Why would anyone need that?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building. A man in a suit says, &amp;ldquo;It&#039;s imperative that we tone down our rhetoric during this dangerously polarized political environment.&amp;quot; A sign next to him reads, &amp;ldquo;Translation: you have to curb your First Amendment rights so we can have unfettered Second Amendment rights.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a living room where a man watches television and his dog naps on the floor. The words on the TV screen read, &amp;ldquo;The All Jeffrey Epstein Channel.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a classroom where a female and two male students sit at desks and a teacher works at the chalkboard. Written on the chalkboard are the words, &amp;ldquo;Nation&amp;rsquo;s Report Card: Math, Reading, Science&amp;rdquo; with arrows pointing down. One of the male students says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m just assuming that AI would take care of that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Stephen Miller on the roof of the White House. Trump holds a drawing of a naked female torso. Miller is drawn like a vampire and has bats flying around his head. Miller says, &amp;ldquo;Sir, the political cartoonists have gathered in North Bethesda&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Trump responds, &amp;ldquo;Hmph! Probably plotting to frame me with another fake Epstein birthday card&amp;hellip; Send in the military!&amp;rdquo; The cartoonist has included many small details around the White House, including small images of different people looking out windows. They include Gavin Newsome, Jeffery Epstein with a shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;I heard DJT&amp;rdquo;, a fish in a fish bowl, Pete Hegseth, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Someone has thrown a Subway sandwich. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson flies by on a broom.

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

