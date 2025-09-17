September 17 editorial cartoons

Wednesday’s political cartoons include a diet of outrage, toxic rhetoric, and tank treads on states' rights

This is a two-panel political cartoon with a man and woman walking on a sidewalk. In the left panel, the man looks at his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;I watch cable news and doom scroll social media..&amp;rdquo; In the right panel, he says &amp;ldquo;Where do you get your 24-hour outrage coverage?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts a line of men in dark-colored clothing heading into a gun store. All of them have climbed out of a manhole labeled &amp;ldquo;Online Toxic Rhetoric.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump speaking to Bill Clinton. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;They keep hounding me and hounding me for stuff they said I did a very long time ago&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Clinton responds, &amp;ldquo;Me, too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Taylor Jones / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows an adolescent male in a library holding a dictionary and speaking to a female librarian behind a desk. He says, &amp;ldquo;How do I google something with this?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Stephen Miller speaking to a group of reporters. One reporter says to another, &amp;ldquo;If it swims like a duck, and talks like a duck, and goosesteps like a duck&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump at top right in a tank labeled &amp;ldquo;National Guard Tour&amp;rdquo; passing signs pointing the way to Chicago and Memphis. He&amp;rsquo;s just come past signs to Los Angeles and Washington. The rest of the image is dominated by a flattened MAGA supporter who has been crushed by the tank. The supporter wears a &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t Tread on Me&amp;rdquo; T-Shirt and holds signs that read &amp;ldquo;Small Gov&amp;rsquo;t&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;States&amp;rsquo; Rights.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at an intersection in a suburban town. A big truck labeled &amp;ldquo;Pumpkin Spice Flavoring&amp;rdquo; waits at a traffic signal. A family drives past and the woman in the family says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t believe fall is just around the corner.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon depicts a donkey holding a flamethrower surrounded by raging fire. The canisters fueling the flame-thrower are labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump is Hitler&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Trump is a fascist.&amp;rdquo; The donkey says, &amp;ldquo;We all need to turn down the temperature.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This Donald Trump cartoon is six panels and features Trump in each frame tapping out a message to Attorney General Pam Bondi on his phone. The message in the first four panels reads, &amp;ldquo;The radical left are trying to divide us with hate speech! Radical hate speech must be stopped and I want it stopped now! And by hate speech, you know what I mean.&amp;rdquo; Trump is silent in the fifth panel. In the sixth, he writes &amp;ldquo;And mention of the Epstein files. Thank you for your attention to this matter!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Tearing U.S. Apart.&amp;rdquo; Two demons play a tug-of-war by pulling apart a map of the United States. The demon on the left is labeled &amp;ldquo;Social Media.&amp;rdquo; The one on the right is &amp;ldquo;Network news.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

