Republicans might be right this time about inflation

President Trump predicted a Biden presidency would crash the stock market and cause a depression. So far, however, so good. Like, really good.

With the economy reopening and stimulus cash flowing, the economy grew at a rapid 6.4 percent annual rate in the first quarter (adjusted for inflation), and Wall Street's biggest banks are predicting overall growth this year and next will be the strongest since the mid-1980s. What's more, the stock market is up 12 percent since the start of the year. And while history suggests Democrats will likely lose control of Congress in 2022, the prospect of a historically white-hot economy and plunging unemployment gives them a decent reason to hope for an upset.

All of which means Republicans have been looking for a counterargument that undercuts confidence in the emerging Biden Boom. And they hope they've found one. GOP House members are being urged to warn voters that the recent inflation surge is due to the Biden agenda. In a memo to his colleagues, Rep. Jim Banks, who leads the Republican Study Committee, says, "There's no doubt inflation is tied to the reckless spending bills Democrats have pushed for during the last year. Increasing the money supply to fund things like stimulus cash and generous unemployment benefits will always devalue our currency, which means your dollar won't go as far." To pass even more new spending would be "reckless'' and "downright insane."

This is not the first time Republicans have turned to alarmist messaging after a big economic shock. Back in 2009, they warned that the Obama stimulus package and other spending increases, along with the Federal Reserve's aggressive and novel efforts to stem the global financial crisis, would lead to economic catastrophe: a debt crisis, higher inflation, rising interest rates, a collapsing dollar — or some combination of all of the above. "This is not just a road to stagnation, it is a road to stagflation," said Rep. Paul Ryan at the time. "Such heavy borrowing runs the risk down the line of rampant inflation, which scares away foreign capital while making the purchasing power of the dollar weaker for American consumers," said then-House Minority Whip Eric Cantor.